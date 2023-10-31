Tens Across the Board: This Year’s Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes [Gallery]

It takes a special coin to go all out for Halloween. These celebrities made Halloween a truly lavish one with elaborate prosthetics, details and sets to portray their favorite characters. Check out a gallery of the best 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes inside.
Happy Halloween to these festive celebs! It’s not unusual to see our favorite celebrities decked out in the most luxurious costumes, but this year they all did their BIG one. Celebrities like multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, singer and actress, Keke Palmer, star couple Halle Bailey and DDG, and model Winnie Harlow all took this holiday very seriously. Harlow did a shockingly good impersonation of Katt Williams. She nailed it. Meanwhile, Halle and DDG set the pregnancy rumors aside as they did not one, but two Halloween couple looks. The first was inspired by the film Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and Tupac. The second look they debuted today on Halloween, which is our favorite – Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.
There were others, who slayed their Halloween looks like rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She executed her Tim Burton-inspired look perfectly, but it wouldn’t be a true Meg Hottieween if she didn’t give fans another flawless anime-inspired look as well. The “Cobra” rapper dressed as “Soul Eater’s” Death the Kid.
Keke Palmer gave us the best mommy and son Frankenstein look with her baby boy, Leo. She also took us back to Disney’s Life Size with her version of Tyra Banks’ enormous barbie character.
Tens across the board.
Check out a gallery of our favorite 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes below:
1. Megan Thee Stallion as ‘Alice in Wonderland’s’ Talking FlowersSource:Megan Thee Stallion
2. Death Thee StallionSource:Megan Thee Stallion
3. Destiny Jones as Left EyeSource:Destiny Jones
4. Aoki Lee Simmons & Natalia Bryant as B&W SwansSource:Aoki Lee Simmons
5. Keke Palmer and Her Son Leo as FrankensteinSource:Keke Palmer
6. Saweetie as Edwards ScissorhandsSource:Saweetie
7. Ciara as Janet JacksonSource:ciara
8. Ice Spice as Betty BoopSource:Ice Spice
9. Drake as Ice SpiceSource:NATERERUN
10. Hailey Bieber as ‘Scary Movie’s’ Carmen Electra CharacterSource:Hailey Bieber
11. Paris Hilton & Her Son Phoenix as Katy Perry’s Full Family ConcertSource:Paris Hilton
12. Paris Hilton as Britney SpearsSource:Paris Hilton
13. Kendall Jenner as Marilyn MonroeSource:Kendall Jenner
14. Keke Palmer as Tyra Banks in ‘Life Size’Source:Keke Palmer
15. North West as Kanye West’s Graduation BearSource:Kaasvision
16. Winnie Harlow as Katt WilliamsSource:Winnie Harlow
17. Teyana Taylor as Loc DogSource:Teyana Taylor
18. Halle Bailey & DDG As ‘Poetic Justice’s’ Justice & LuckySource:Halle Bailey
19. Tabitha Brown as Queen CharlotteSource:Tabitha Brown
20. Halle Bailey & DDG as Whitney & BobbySource:Halle Bailey
