HomePhotos

21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Says He’s Actually From The U.K.

Posted February 3, 2019

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Details are still forthcoming, but it has come out in several reports that rapper 21 Savage has been arrested by ICE officials who say he is actually a native of the United Kingdom. According to a report from a local outlet, the rapper overstayed his visa thus leading to his arrest.

WSB-TV reports:

Rapper 21 Savage, who claims to be from Atlanta’s Zone 6, has been arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne has learned ICE arrested 21 Savage in Atlanta Sunday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We will update this story as it develops. For now, we’ve included some of the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo:

21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Says He’s Actually From The U.K. was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close