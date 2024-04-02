Listen Live
50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As A Dreamville Fest Headliner, Social Media Reacts

Published on April 2, 2024

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It’s not an April Fools joke, y’all! 50 Cent is coming to Dreamville Fest 2024! 

On Monday (April 1), festival organizers announced that the G-Unit MC has been added to the lineup, replacing Chris Brown as a co-headliner for day 1. In addition, ATL rapper Hunxho has been added to replace Muni Long as a performer for day 2.

Both Breezy and Muni, who set to go on the 11:11 Tour in June, had to drop out of the fest because of unforeseen circumstances.

The last-minute switch of the lineup, just days before the start of the festival, has caused plenty of reactions on social media. While some are understandably disappointed about Breezy and Muni Long canceling, others are definitely excited about the addition of a hip-hop legend like 50 Cent joining the festivities (even if it is for the possible trolling that he’ll do on stage).

One thing’s for sure: This is bound to be possibly the most unpredictable Dreamville Festival yet!

Check out some of the reactions below!

