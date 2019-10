Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

92Q pulled up to Benjamin Franklin High School on Friday (October 11) for its Back to School Tour. Students were treated to games and special performances from Baltimore artists like Deetrenada, Tony Next to Blow and others!

If you want 92Q and celebrity guests to come visit your school, nominate it by clicking here!

92Q Back to School Tour: Benjamin Franklin High School [Photos] was originally published on 92q.com