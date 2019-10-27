KYSFest19: Afro B Talks Afro Wave 3 & Gives Tips On How To Make Sure Your Beard Game Is On Point [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

Afro Beats has taken the international music scene by storm and Afro B has been one of the many artists leading the charge. The London-born artist has been on top since the release of his major hit single “Drogba (Joanna),” and will not be going anywhere soon.

B and Chey Parker sat down before his performance at KYS Fest 19 to talk about his rising success, his new single “Fine Wine & Hennesy” and potential new business ventures. Fellas, if you want to get your bread game on point, Afro B might have something for you!

More From KYS Fest 19

#KYSFest19: Moneybagg Yo Brings “Big Speaker” To KYS Fest [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

#KYSFest19: Jeezy Throws It Back At KYS Fest [Photos]

#KYSFest19: Inside The Hennessy Room At The 2nd Annual KYS Fest [Photos]