Essence’s annual Black Women In Hollywood luncheon is the mecca for melanin magic. This year’s honorees — Regina Hall, Jennifer Lewis, Amandla Stenberg and Kiki Layne– were celebrated by their peers for their excellence. Everyone from Angela Bassett to Tina Knowles-Lawson were in attendance for the official Black woman’s kick off to Oscars weekend. And the men weren’t exempt from the fun! Diddy, Winston Duke, Spike Lee and Stephen James came out to support Black women at the lavish Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Regina King and Sanaa Lathan were on deck to present the honorees with their coveted plaques and Amber Riley blessed the audience with a soul-stirring performance.

Check out photos from the red carpet and inside the gala, below:

All The Melanin Magic At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Kandi Burrus attends 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,looking at camera,smiling,california,women,dress,hollywood – california,award,shoe,metallic,kandi burruss,clutch bag,long dress,black dress,gold colored,strappy shoe,regent beverly wilshire hotel,animal pattern,four seasons hotel,sleeveless dress,wrap dress,ankle length,gold shoe,sleeveless,round neckline,black color,beverly hills – california

2. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Claire Sulmers, June Ambrose, Meagan Good, La’Myia Good, Eva Marcille, guest, and Yaya DaCosta attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,adult,california,city of los angeles,women,medium group of people,hollywood – california,award,lunch,guest,eva marcille,regent beverly wilshire hotel,meagan good,june,june ambrose,yaya dacosta,beverly hills – california

3. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Kofi Siriboe (L) and Eva Marcille attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,adult,red,california,city of los angeles,well-dressed,women,two people,sleeveless top,yellow,hollywood – california,beige,award,lunch,suit,shoe,feather,mini skirt,full suit,ankle strap shoe,drop earring,top – garment,warm clothing,foliate pattern,eva marcille,regent beverly wilshire hotel,fur,sandal,sweetheart neckline,maroon,skirt,fur coat,black shoe,red suit,beige shoe,pink coat,yellow skirt,sleeveless,pale pink,white color,black color,beverly hills – california,kofi siriboe,coat – garment

4. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Meagan Good, La’Myia Good, and Eva Marcille attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,california,city of los angeles,women,three people,hollywood – california,award,lunch,eva marcille,regent beverly wilshire hotel,meagan good,beverly hills – california

5. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,topix,california,city of los angeles,women,hollywood – california,award,lunch,red carpet event,regent beverly wilshire hotel,beverly hills – california,chloe x halle,halle bailey – musician,chloe bailey – musician

6. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Billy Porter attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,gold colored,top – garment,pants,blazer – jacket,fedora,wide brim,turtleneck,essence black women in hollywood awards,long necklace,wide leg pants,black pants,black hat,gold blazer,white color,black color,beverly hills – california,billy porter,embellished blazer

7. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Jenifer Lewis attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,blue,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,shoe,belt,drop earring,buckle,dress shoe,essence black women in hollywood awards,white shoe,long coat,jenifer lewis,blue coat,white color,beverly hills – california,light blue,coat – garment

8. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Robin Givens attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,red,california,city of los angeles,sleeveless top,hollywood – california,asymmetric clothing,top – garment,pants,essence black women in hollywood awards,wide leg pants,red pants,robin givens,sleeveless,beverly hills – california

9. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Nyakim Gatwech attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,purse,human body part,hollywood – california,beige,clutch bag,plunging neckline,gold colored,jumpsuit,long sleeved,cleavage,tied knot,essence black women in hollywood awards,gold purse,evening bag,beverly hills – california,nyakim gatwech

10. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Sherri Shepherd attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,purse,yellow,hollywood – california,pleated,sherri shepherd,top – garment,blazer – jacket,shoulder bag,black blazer,essence black women in hollywood awards,skirt,graphic print,maxi length,maxi skirt,flared skirt,ankle length,yellow purse,yellow skirt,mesh – textile,white color,black color,beverly hills – california

11. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Kelly Rowland attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,california,city of los angeles,dress,hollywood – california,brown,shoe,mini dress,kelly rowland,ankle strap shoe,long sleeved,open toe,pink dress,flared dress,wide sleeved,essence black women in hollywood awards,hot pink,brown shoe,round neckline,beverly hills – california

12. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Kelly Rowland attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,kelly rowland,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

13. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Yvonne Orji attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,satin,california,city of los angeles,braided hair,dress,hollywood – california,brown,long dress,long sleeved,brown dress,essence black women in hollywood awards,puffed sleeve,wrap dress,boatneck,satin dress,beverly hills – california,thigh high slit,yvonne orji

14. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Angela Bassett, A.J. Johnson and Sanaa Lathan speak onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,talking,hollywood – california,regent beverly wilshire hotel,sanaa lathan,angela bassett,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

15. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Regina King attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,red,smiling,california,city of los angeles,striped,hollywood – california,regina king,shoe,high heels,jumpsuit,blazer – jacket,mid calf length,tied knot,essence black women in hollywood awards,black shoe,red blazer,open collar,thrown over shoulder,black color,beverly hills – california

16. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Angela Bassett attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,smiling,blue,california,city of los angeles,females,purse,dress,hollywood – california,multi colored,shoe,clutch bag,v-neck,form fitted,form fitted dress,strappy shoe,long sleeved,sheath dress,open toe,angela bassett,mid calf length,essence black women in hollywood awards,blue dress,blue shoe,multi colored purse,beverly hills – california,midi dress

17. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Angela Bassett and Amandla Stenberg attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,blue,california,city of los angeles,females,two people,dress,hollywood – california,suit,multi colored,shoe,shirt,form fitted,form fitted dress,foliate pattern,strappy shoe,long sleeved,sheath dress,open toe,angela bassett,mid calf length,high collar,essence black women in hollywood awards,graphic print,pant suit,blue dress,wide leg pants,blue shoe,black suit,amandla stenberg,multi colored shirt,black color,beverly hills – california,midi dress

18. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Megan Good attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,smiling,california,city of los angeles,females,purse,hollywood – california,beige,clutch bag,pants,meagan good,essence black women in hollywood awards,crop top,scooped neck,wide leg pants,white purse,white pants,white coat – fashion item,three quarter length sleeve,white color,beverly hills – california,coat – garment

19. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: AJ Johnson attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,dress,hollywood – california,shoe,mini dress,metallic,form fitted,form fitted dress,drop earring,gold colored,strappy shoe,white dress,essence black women in hollywood awards,gold shoe,mock turtleneck,adrienne-joi johnson,white color,beverly hills – california,cape – garment

20. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Nafessa Wilson attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,california,city of los angeles,dress,sequin,hollywood – california,shoe,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,belt,skinny belt,choker,wide brim,mid calf length,dress shoe,white dress,essence black women in hollywood awards,black shoe,black belt – fashion item,embellished dress,black hat,white color,black color,beverly hills – california,midi dress

21. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Angela Bassett attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,smiling,california,city of los angeles,females,hollywood – california,angela bassett,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

22. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Megan Good attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,headshot,smiling,california,city of los angeles,females,hollywood – california,meagan good,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

23. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Kiki Layne attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,females,yellow,dress,hollywood – california,ruffled,shoe,metallic,hoop earring,short sleeved,floral pattern,off shoulder,gold colored,cut out clothing,mid calf length,cut out dress,dress shoe,flared dress,essence black women in hollywood awards,floral pattern dress,yellow dress,gold shoe,beverly hills – california,midi dress,kiki layne

24. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Golden Brooks attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,smiling,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,golden brooks,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

25. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Regina Hall attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,smiling,california,city of los angeles,females,hollywood – california,regina hall,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

26. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Regina Hall attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,females,hollywood – california,regina hall,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

27. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Elaine Welteroth speaks onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,smiling,california,city of los angeles,talking,females,incidental people,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california,elaine welteroth

28. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Sponsors Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Trevor Jackson (L) and guest attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,guest,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

29. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Regina King speaks onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,talking,regina king,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

30. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Regina King speaks onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,talking,regina king,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

31. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Amber Riley performs onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,performance,california,city of los angeles,females,three quarter length,amber riley,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,bestpix,beverly hills – california

32. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Sanaa Lathan speaks onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,smiling,california,city of los angeles,talking,three quarter length,regent beverly wilshire hotel,sanaa lathan,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

33. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Regina King (L) and guest attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,two people,three quarter length,regina king,guest,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

34. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Honoree Jenifer Lewis (2nd L) accepts award onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,females,medium group of people,award,receiving,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,loretta devine,sheryl lee ralph,jenifer lewis,beverly hills – california

35. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Honoree Jenifer Lewis (C) accepts award onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,females,medium group of people,award,receiving,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,loretta devine,sheryl lee ralph,jenifer lewis,beverly hills – california

36. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: 2019 A general view of the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

37. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: 2019 A general view of the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,essence black women in hollywood awards,beverly hills – california

38. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Amber Riley performs onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Essence) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,performance,california,city of los angeles,females,three quarter length,incidental people,square,amber riley,regent beverly wilshire hotel,essence black women in hollywood awards,social media,beverly hills – california