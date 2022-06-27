The 2022 BET Awards are in the books.
The ceremony gave us tons of hilarious moments as we looked back on the storied career of Sean “Diddy” Combs who’d be receiving this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
But first, we’d get an opening performance from Lizzo, Janelle Monáe giving the finger to Roe V. Wade getting overturned, a memorable opening monologue from Taraji P. Henson, and Jazmine Sullivan asking men to stand up for women in this time of need.
Then, it was time for Diddy to run through a medley of hits with the help of some famous friends like Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, and Faith Evans. Puff would then take the stage –after being presented the award by Babyface and Kanye West– to speak on his vision for a new dream.
“I got this dream of Black people being free,” Diddy said while taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater. “I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny. I got this dream of us taking accountability and to stop killing each other. I got this dream of us being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying.”
But performances aside, everyone came dressed with something to prove. Check some of the best (and worst) looks from this year’s BET Awards.
The Best (And Worst) Looks Spotted At The 2022 BET Awards was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Jack HarlowSource:Getty
Jack Harlow usually opts for a dapper slim fitted suit, but he decided to switch things up for the BET Awards. He chose to support his friend and “Industry Baby” collaborator by rocking a Lil Nas X t-shirt. The shirt, of course, gives a nod to X, who was snubbed and not nominated for any BET Awards.
2. Kirk FranklinSource:Getty
Kirk Franklin is your guy when it comes to a solid, uplifting Gospel set at award shows. But what many people don’t realize is he also gets a fit off while promoting the good word. Franklin got a bit flashy this year with an all-red suit tied at the front instead of buttoning up. In addition, he added even more personality to his shoes by donning a pair of leopard-printed Chelsea boots with a chunky heel.
3. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker has gone from being pretty awkward at award shows to showing out with her revealing outfits. This weekend’s humid weather in Los Angeles proved appropriate for Walker’s barely there outfit of a gold mini skirt and bikini outlined-top circling her chest. The look comes just a day after Walker announced she’s pregnant with her second child.
4. Saucy SantanaSource:Getty
Saucy Santana has been dominating the social media game with the quotable, and now the music is starting to speak for itself. Never one to miss out on a fashion moment, Santana rocked a chill plaid blazer-like dress. But the boots definitely had the street talking and questioning the fashion choice.
5. Kanye WestSource:Getty
Your mask-wearing king, Kanye West, made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards, but surprisingly no one, he went completely off-script while praising Diddy for his Lifetime Achievement award. Plus, as the trend starter he is, Ye proved that his mask-wearing days aren’t over as he rocked a Hood By Air leather jacket, motorcycle gloves, blacked-out sunglasses, heavily distressed baseball cap and t-shirt, and those enormous black Balenciaga boots.
6. Sean “Diddy” CombsSource:Getty
Diddy is always one to rock a suit that matches his lively and vibrant personality, so he matched the summertime vibes while walking the red carpet. He rocked a fuchsia suit jacket and pants and toned down the color with black shoes and a white button-up.