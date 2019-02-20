Beyonce and Jay-Z have literally bowed all the way down to Meghan Markle in the most fierce and meaningful way.

In a pre-recorded video that aired during the 2019 BRIT Awards on Wednesday night, Bey and her hubby accepted the trophy for Best International Artist (Group) for their album Everything Is Love standing in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex. Just like they did in front of the Mona Lisa in their 2018 “Apeshit” video.

“Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor,” Bey says while holding the trophy in front of the painting. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.”

“You’re welcome,” Jay-Z quips back.

They then turned to admire the painting, with Blue Ivy’s voice in the background.

While they make no mention Meghan’s name, because they didn’t need to, we’re pretty sure that using the royal’s image was about making a statement.

It’s no secret that the Duchess, who is seven months pregnant, has been constantly caught in the crosshairs of the British press’ racism and sexism.

From when the two got engaged and then married last year, the media still hasn’t let up on the Duchess of Sussex, relying on tired stereotypes about Black women to describe her and spread rumors about her to sell papers and to get clicks. And now that she’s pregnant, the media is even more obsessed with undermining the expectant mother for the smallest of reasons. Remember when they said she was weird for touching her pregnant belly too much?

Perhaps this the Carters’ way of letting those folks know that they better put some respect on Meghan’s name.

Clearly, Black Twitter was here for all of this #BlackExcellence.

Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Meghan Markle Tribute was originally published on hellobeautiful.com