Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]

Fans wondered what the switches would be from Beyoncé’s Coachella set from last week. Apparently, the only changes happened to be in colors as the megastar opted for pink and silver compared to last week’s black and gold. J Balvin joined her on stage to perform their single, “Mi Gente.” And hubby Hov came for “Déjá Vu.”

