Black Twitter remains one of the most vocal and influential sections of the fast-moving social media service. On Friday, the hashtag #BestOfThrowBackBlackTwitter began trending with folks sharing some of their favorite jokes and moments from earlier times.

Just as meme culture has become seemingly synonymous with Black Twitter, viral Vine (RIP) videos and hilarious clips of folks singing, dancing, and doing whatever once dominated social media.

Some classic moments that Black Twitter joined together in laughter have been shared using the hashtag, and we’re sure you’re going to see an old favorite or two. In fact, it’s possible some of these old moments will get a fresh reboot as a result.

Check out some of the offerings from the #BestOfThrowbackBlackTwitter below.

—

Photo: Getty

Black Twitter Reminisces On The Good Ol’ Days With #BestOfThrowbackBlackTwitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com