Bobbi Storm Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Life After Going Viral, New Music + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and dancer, Bobbi Storm closed out the show with her inspiring performance at The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch! After hitting the stage, she caught up with Lady Reddzz backstage. Watch their conversation in the video below and continue scrolling for photos of Bobbi Storm at the Brunch.

