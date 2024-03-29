Listen Live
Here’s Everything You Missed At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Published on March 29, 2024

WKYS 93.9's 2nd Annual Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch

[Photo of Dee Dee Bass Wilbon and Deana Bass Williams – Source: @jeffondigital] 

From the enlightening panel discussion to the amazing performances, this years brunch was a day of empowerment and excellence from beginning to end!

WKYS 93.9’s Lady Reddzz and Chey Parker were this year’s hosts and brought the fun on stage while DJ A&G held down the vibes on the turntables. During The 2nd Annual Brunch we honored Dee Dee Bass Wilbon and Deana Bass Williams of Bass Public Affairs with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ and had an open and honest conversation during our panel discussion. Honorees Ashley Silva, Jessica Brown, Leah Johnson and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi shared their experiences as business owners, being mothers, receiving support from their peers and not plus so much more! Watch the full panel discussion in the video below.

We were also blessed with amazing performances by Bobbi Storm, LIVe and KP_! After the show, Lady Reddzz sat down with our honoree Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Bobbi Storm to get the insight on their career journey’s and what’s coming up next from them. Checkout both of these interviews by clicking the links below:

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Being Honored By Her Hometown, The Color Purple + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Bobbi Storm Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Life After Going Viral, New Music + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Continue scrolling to see all the photos from this year’s brunch provided by photographers @jeffondigital and Dre Digitalz. Be sure to keep a lookout for next year’s WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch and we hope to see you there!!

Also See Last Year’s Highlights:

Angie Ange Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At WKYS 93.9’s Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch

WKYS 93.9 Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch [Photos & Videos]

WKYS 93.9's 2nd Annual Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch

WKYS 93.9's 2nd Annual Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch Honorees

WKYS 93.9's 2nd Annual Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch
