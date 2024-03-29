Here’s Everything You Missed At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
WKYS 93.9’s Lady Reddzz and Chey Parker were this year’s hosts and brought the fun on stage while DJ A&G held down the vibes on the turntables. During The 2nd Annual Brunch we honored Dee Dee Bass Wilbon and Deana Bass Williams of Bass Public Affairs with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ and had an open and honest conversation during our panel discussion. Honorees Ashley Silva, Jessica Brown, Leah Johnson and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi shared their experiences as business owners, being mothers, receiving support from their peers and not plus so much more! Watch the full panel discussion in the video below.
We were also blessed with amazing performances by Bobbi Storm, LIVe and KP_! After the show, Lady Reddzz sat down with our honoree Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Bobbi Storm to get the insight on their career journey’s and what’s coming up next from them. Checkout both of these interviews by clicking the links below:
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Being Honored By Her Hometown, The Color Purple + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch
Bobbi Storm Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Life After Going Viral, New Music + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch
Continue scrolling to see all the photos from this year’s brunch provided by photographers @jeffondigital and Dre Digitalz. Be sure to keep a lookout for next year’s WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch and we hope to see you there!!
Also See Last Year’s Highlights:
Angie Ange Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At WKYS 93.9’s Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
WKYS 93.9 Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch [Photos & Videos]
