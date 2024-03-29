Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Being Honored By Her Hometown, The Color Purple + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

As a DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) native, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi grew up listening to WKYS 93.9 and was beaming with joy as she was honored at our 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch! Phylicia shared stories from working with Taraji P. Henson and the entire cast of ‘The Color Purple’ during our panel discussion. After the brunch she caught up with Lady Reddzz backstage to talk about being honored by her hometown, what’s next for her career and so much more! What their full conversation in the video below.
1. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:@jeffondigital
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Photos by @jeffondigital
2. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:@jeffondigital
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Photos by @jeffondigital
3. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:@jeffondigital
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Photos by @jeffondigital
4. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:Dre Digitalz
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch photos by Dre Digitalz
5. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:@jeffondigital
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Photos by @jeffondigital
6. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:@jeffondigital
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Photos by @jeffondigital
7. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:@jeffondigital
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Photos by @jeffondigital
8. WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment BrunchSource:@jeffondigital
WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Photos by @jeffondigital
