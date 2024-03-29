Listen Live
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Being Honored By Her Hometown, The Color Purple + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Published on March 29, 2024

WKYS 93.9's 2nd Annual Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Source: @jeffondigital

As a DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) native, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi grew up listening to WKYS 93.9 and was beaming with joy as she was honored at our 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch! Phylicia shared stories from working with Taraji P. Henson and the entire cast of ‘The Color Purple’ during our panel discussion. After the brunch she caught up with Lady Reddzz backstage to talk about being honored by her hometown, what’s next for her career and so much more! What their full conversation in the video below.

