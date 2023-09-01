Listen To Burna Boy’s New Album “I Told Them…”

It’s been a week since Burna Boy released his 8th album “I Told Them…” and the world is definitely feeling the vibes! The African Giant has continued to grow his audience throughout his musical career.
Living Up To His Name As The African Giant, Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist To Sell Out U.S. Stadium
Continue scrolling below to see the music videos and listen to all 15 tracks on this album!
1. I Told Them (feat. GZA)
2. Normal
3. On Form
4. Sittin’ On Top Of The World (feat. 21 Savage)
5. Tested, Approved & Trusted
6. Cheat On Me (feat. Dave)
7. Virgil
8. Big 7
9. Dey Play
10. City Boys
11. Giza (feat. Seyi Vibez)
12. 12 Jewels (feat. RZA)
13. If I’m Lying
14. Thanks (feat. J. Cole)
15. Talibans II with Byron Messia
