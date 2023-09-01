Listen To Burna Boy’s New Album “I Told Them…”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a week since Burna Boy released his 8th album “I Told Them…” and the world is definitely feeling the vibes! The African Giant has continued to grow his audience throughout his musical career.

Living Up To His Name As The African Giant, Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist To Sell Out U.S. Stadium

Continue scrolling below to see the music videos and listen to all 15 tracks on this album!

SEE MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.