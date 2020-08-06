Cardi B got the game turning heads once again with the release of the artwork of her new single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. As you can see below, Cardi and Megan’s ass is on full display and looking lovely! Bardi Gang is anticipating the release of her sophomore album but if the cover of WAP is any indication, it’s gonna be HOT!

So in honor of Cardi and her backside, here are some of the best pics and videos of that ass in action!

30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass was originally published on globalgrind.com