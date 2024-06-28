Listen Live
Travel

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

Published on June 28, 2024

Caribbean-American Heritage Month - Resorts

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Traveling to The Caribbean for vacation or to explore new experiences is always a great option and where you stay makes a big difference in your trip!

Did you know that 2/3 of the hotels in The Caribbean are foreign owned? In order to get the full experience when you travel and support the businesses in the community you’re visiting, it’s best to stay at a local’s accommodations. Continue scrolling below to see 8 Black-Owned resorts to book for your next trip to The Caribbean provided by Caribbean Green Book.

1. The Cottage at Meads Bay

Location: Meads Bay, Anguilla

Website: thecottageatmeadsbay.com

2. Caribbean Breeze

Location: Cas en Bas, Saint Lucia

Website: www.caribbeanbreezeslu.com

3. Stonefield Villa Resort

Location: Soufriere, Saint Lucia

Website: https://www.stonefieldresort.com/

4. Lancewell House Barbados

Location: St.Phillip, Barbados

Website: https://taplink.cc/lancewellhouse

5. Shades of Barbados

Location: St James, Barbados

Website: https://www.shadesofbarbados.com/

6. Charela Inn Hotel

Location: Negril, Jamaica

Website: https://www.charelainn.com/

7. Mondi Lodge

Location: Klein Sint Michiel 1, Curaçao

Website: https://www.mondilodge.com/

8. Spice Island Beach Resort

Location: St. George’s Grenada

Website: https://www.spiceislandbeachresort.com/

