Cassie Gives Unbothered Model Vibes At Paris Fashion Week

Cassie Ventura is back doing model things. She was spotted looking fabulous and sitting in the front row during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) at the LGN Menswear Fall 2024 show.

Since photos of the supermodel and singer dropped online, fashion lovers and fans have been gagging over her fly look and dope style. The January 17 fashion show appearance is the first major public event Cassie has attended since her controversial case and brief bombshell legal battle with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

The “Long Way 2 Go” singer was among several fashion insiders and celebrities attending the “money-themed” couture show. Wearing the show’s designer, Cassie gave supermodel vibes in an oversized double-breasted chocolate brown blazer and slim cigarette-style brown pants.

The blazer itself oozed “fashion.”

Cassie paired her trendy slay with a sleek shoulder-length bob, soft glam makeup, and black shades. She looked unbothered and unconcerned while slaying to the fashion ‘gawds.

Paris Fashion Week Runway Displays Model Diversity

Cassie attended one of PFW’s most anticipated runway presentations. According to insiders at WWD, the event ‘smelled like money’ from the coins on seats to the former bank where the show was held.

Designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi described his show to WWD, “It’s a reflection about suits and how for men, when you rent a suit, people look at you differently. The way we express exterior signs of wealth and opulence in clothing.”

Runway looks gave audience members a fresh take on the modern male suit on diverse bodies. From dark-skinned models to curvy girls, designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi gave new meaning to “suited and booted.” With primary collection colors such as black, cream, and brown and fabrics such as satin, fringe, and leather, we loved several looks.

See selected shots from the runway below.

