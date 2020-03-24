How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing

If you’re reading this it must be your birthday… PLOT TWIST you can’t go out this year :( Due to the COVID-19 virus spreading, pretty much every state has called for everyone to stay home.
Many people go out and meet up with friends for a night out to celebrate their special day but this year the plans have altered. No worries though, we got you! Here are some steps you can follow to have the best birthday at home so you can dodge getting the Coronavirus.
So go ahead, have a virtual cheers and most importantly Happy Birthday!!
1. Listen to music
2. FaceTime PARTY!!
3. Drink a lil sum sum
4. Bake a birthday cake
5. Play video games
