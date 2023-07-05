At this point, Paris Fashion Week should be renamed the Cardi B show. The Put It On The Floor Again rapper has become a staple on the scene, giving us head-turning fashion moments in Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne.
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 kicked off in June, beginning with the star-studded Louis Vuitton show helmed by newly appointed Creative Director Pharrell. Attendees included Jay Z, Beyonce′, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian (to name a few) — each serving their own fashionable looks in the front row.
Also spotted on the Paris fashion scene is the fashion darling and uber-stylish Tracee Ellis Ross, who gave us her own show when she flashed major underboob in a social media post after the Schiaparelli show where she sat next to Cardi B and Anna Wintour.
Latto was seen in an ethereal Iris Van Harpen dress at the Iris Van Harpen show. Ming Lee wore a charming lace minidress at Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024. Even rapper Kendrick Lamar was spotted at the Chanel show. Keep scrolling for more celebs slaying at Paris Fashion Week.
Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sabrina Elba And More Slay At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Balenciaga : Outside Arrivals – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024Source:Getty
Cardi B and Offset attend the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.
2. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.
3. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B is seen outside Schiaparelli show wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress.
4. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross is seen wearing a black Schiaparelli long dress with golden details and statements and a black leather handbag with golden details outside Schiaparelli Cocktail during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
5. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
6. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Sidaction Gala on July 7, 2022 in Paris, France.
7. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
British supermodel and singer Naomi Campbell poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show, as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023.
8. Ming LeeSource:Getty
Ming Lee Simmons attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.
9. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France.
10. Sabrina Dhowre ElbaSource:Getty
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
11. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty
Kendrick Lamar at the Chanel Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show at on July 4, 2023 in Paris, France.
12. LattoSource:Getty
Big Latto attends the Iris Van Herpen Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
13. Jay Z and BeyoncéSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
-
Tyler, The Creator's Cutest Dog Contest [VOTE HERE]
-
Keke Palmer Baby Daddy Darius 2 Last Names Is Catching “This You?” Slander After Shaming Tweet
-
VIDEOS: 4th Of July Gone Wrong
-
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing
-
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contestant “Glizzy Lizzy” Has Twitter In Shambles
-
Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]