If you’re like us, you celebrate Father’s Day all-year round but go the extra mile to make him feel appreciated on one special day of the year. Like Mother’s Day, we share kind messages, buy presents or simply hang with dad to show him love and uplift him.

Check out how these celebs tributed the paternal figures in their lives on the annual holiday.

Celebrities Tribute The Men In Their Lives On Father’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com