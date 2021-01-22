CLOSE
Report: Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19

RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ. Chappelle was set to perform a set of shows in Austin, Texas with fellow comedian Joe Rogan but they have since been canceled. A rep told TMZ that Dave is currently quarantined and is experiencing no symptoms at the present time.

Chapelle has stayed working during COVID-19. He has been performing “socially-distancing” shows in Ohio since last summer. We can bet that Chappelle will have an extremely engaging set once he comes from up under this. Get well soon Dave!

Source | TMZ

