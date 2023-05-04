Food & Drink

10 Fun Drinks You Can Make At Home This Cinco De Mayo Weekend

Published on May 4, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Happy Cinco de Mayo with two Margarita Glasses on a Colorful Background

Source: skodonnell / Getty

It’s the night before Cinco De Mayo and although this Friday means something entirely different to our friends in Mexico, here in the States, it has become a food and drinks celebration.

For those who are hosting the festivities and may want to try something new to spice up the party, below are a few fun drink recipes that can be made at home!

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!

We know the party may start tonight and we encourage everyone to drink responsibly and to have a good time! 

NOTE: These drinks can also be made into mocktails!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS…

Spirit.ED: Complete Your Cinco de Mayo Gatherings With These Drink Ideas

Stay Woke: 5 Tips To Avoid Getting Caught Out There Appropriating On Cinco De Mayo

Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023 In Style With These Cocktail Ideas

10 Fun Drinks You Can Make At Home This Cinco De Mayo Weekend  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Lemon Drop

2. Summer Breeze Daiquiri

3. Frozen Watermelon Margarita

4. Spicy Margarita

5. Frozen Skinny Mango Margarita

6. Vodka Sunsrise

7. Paloma Twist

8. Pineapple Margarita

9. Mangosado

10. Blackberry Jalapeno Margarita

More From KYSDC
Close