Damian Lillard Wins The Starry 3-Point Contest

The NBA 3-Point Contest was the second event of All-Star Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The players had a minute and 10 seconds to hit as many of the 27 possible three-point shots as they can in the time they had. The balls were divided into five racks around the arc, with each shot counting as one point … but then there were special “money” balls worth two.

The fifth rack had all money balls, and there were two extra balls at “Starry range” worth three points.

The top three players from the first-round advanced to compete in the final round after some overtime drama.

Participating players and their betting odds to win the event were:

Damian Lillard +450

Tyrese Haliburton +480

Trae Young +550

Donovan Mitchell +650

Jalen Brunson +650

Karl-Anthony Towns +700

Lauri Markkanen +700

Malik Beasley +850

Damian Lillard took it home! Call him the back-to-back 3-point contest winner!

Check out highlights from the event below!

Watch: Damian Lillard Wins The Starry 3-Point Contest was originally published on 1075thefan.com