In a competitive industry like acting, it can be hard to make real friends in Hollywood. Well, not for Black Panther actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o. The two may have acted in the Hollywood blockbuster together, but their friendship surpasses that. Nyong’o also lent her acting skills to Danai Gurira’s play Eclipsed. Gurira showed up for Lupita Nyong’o’s caricature unveiling. It’s great to see how the two support each other and genuinely enjoy each others’ company.
We love seeing them on the red carpet together and the open affection they show each other. Keep on clicking to see 21 photos of Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o showing each other love on the red carpet and beyond! These are so cute!
21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong’o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet, 2019Source:Getty
The two Queens pose on the carpet oh-so-regally.
2. Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After PartySource:Getty
The camera catches Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o laughing with each other at the Netflix SAG Awards After Party.
3. Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After PartySource:Getty
The two actresses are spotted hanging with one another.
4. BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party, 2019Source:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o (L) and Danai Gurira attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. We love this print party!
5. 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika JonesSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o (L) and Danai Gurira get close at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
6. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika JonesSource:Getty
The following year the two actresses attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party both wearing white. We love a fashion friend slay!
7. The 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-PartySource:Getty
What’s one way to make Michael B. Jordan look even better? Put Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o at his side!
8. The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women In EntertainmentSource:Getty
Danai Gurira andLupita Nyong’o pose for a photo with Ruth E. Carter.
9. Janelle Monae and Belvedere Vodka kick-off “A Beautiful Future” Campaign with Fem the Future Brunch, 2019Source:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira pose for a photo at Janelle Monae’s event.
10. 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon –Source:Getty
We love these two! They posed on the red carpet together at the 2018 Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon. Danai Gurira was an Honoree while Lupita Nyong’o presented!
11. DANAI x ONE x LOVE OUR GIRLS Celebration, 2018Source:Getty
Actors Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o pose for a picture during the DANAI x One x Love Our Girls celebration at The Top of The Standard. We love that Nyong’o came out in support of her friend!
12. Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase, 2018Source:Getty
Both these ladies are looking fabulous in red!
13. ‘Black Panther’ European Premiere, 2018Source:Getty
We are living for the bold eye looks on both of these dynamic actresses.
14. Celebrities Visit Broadway – June 19, 2016Source:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira pose at the closing night after party for “Eclipsed” on Broadway at The Lambs Club on June 19, 2016 in New York City.
15. Seventh Annual Lilly Awards, 2016Source:Getty
Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o attend Seventh Annual Lilly Awards at Signature Theatre on May 23, 2016 in New York City.
16. Lupita Nyong’o Caricature Unveiling, 2016Source:Getty
Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o pose as Nyong’o gets her caricature unveiled in honor of her work in the hit broadway play “Eclipsed” at Sardi’s on May 19, 2016 in New York City.
17. USA – “Eclipsed” Broadway Opening Night – After Party In New York, 2016Source:Getty
Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o attend the “Eclipsed” Broadway Opening Night – After Partyi at Gotham Hall in New York City.
18. “Eclipsed” Broadway Opening Night – After Party, 2016Source:Getty
We stan! I love that Lupita Nyong’o is fixing Danai Gurira’s dress.
19. Variety’s Power Of Women: New York 2016Source:Getty
Actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o attend the Variety’s Power Of Women: New York 2016 at Cipriani Midtown.
20. “Eclipsed” Opening Night, 2015Source:Getty
Actress Lupita Nyong’o and playwright Danai Gurira attend “Eclipsed” Opening Night at The Public Theater.
21. Marie Claire Celebrates May Cover Stars, 2014Source:Getty
Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira attend Marie Claire Celebrates May Cover Stars on April 8, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.