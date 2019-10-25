21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong’o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

In a competitive industry like acting, it can be hard to make real friends in Hollywood. Well, not for Black Panther actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o. The two may have acted in the Hollywood blockbuster together, but their friendship surpasses that. Nyong’o also lent her acting skills to Danai Gurira’s play Eclipsed. Gurira showed up for Lupita Nyong’o’s caricature unveiling. It’s great to see how the two support each other and genuinely enjoy each others’ company.

We love seeing them on the red carpet together and the open affection they show each other. Keep on clicking to see 21 photos of Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o showing each other love on the red carpet and beyond! These are so cute!

