Cocoa Kings & Godiva Goddesses: Milk Chocolate Celebs Giving Us a Sweet Tooth

Today, July 28, is observed as National Milk Chocolate Day (according to National Today). This is a perfect day to enjoy any and all things chocolate.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the chocolate you can eat. Whether it’s candy or ice cream, there’s nothing wrong with what melts in your mouth.

However, there is ALSO nothing wrong with the chocolate that you can only look at.

We have seen our fair share of celebrities proving that “Black is beautiful.” And although we have nothing but love for our caramel-complected brothers & sisters, we figured that it’s a perfect day to show some love to some of our cocoa kings and queens.

Check out some of our favorites below!

