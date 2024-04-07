After months of anticipation, Dreamville Festival returned to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 7. The two-day festival was off to a great start with performances by Domani, Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown and more. Lute, EARTHGANG, and J.I.D. represented for the Dreamville Camp, and the night closed out with performances from 50 Cent and SZA.
Check out some of the day 1 action below, and keep it locked right here for day 2!
(Will Be Updated Regularly)
SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024 was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1. Domani Checking In With DJ Remedy
2. Lute @ Dreamville Fest’s Radio RowSource:R1 Digital
3. The Hennessy Experience With Brian Dawson
4. K975’s Big Ron & Ashia SkyeSource:R1 Digital
5. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024Source:R1 Digital
6. The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian Interviewing LuteSource:R1 Digital
7. Enjoying the Vibes @ Dreamville Fest 2024Source:R1 Digital
8. Sexyy Red Fans @ Dreamville Fest 2024Source:R1 Digital
9. Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024Source:R1 Digital
10. Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024Source:R1 Digital
11. Inside Dreamville Festival 2024Source:R1 Digital
12. G-Unit Takeover @ Dreamville Fest
13. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024Source:Getty
14. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024Source:Getty
15. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024Source:Getty
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
Get Ready DC Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List
-
Here’s Everything You Missed At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch
-
Women’s History Month Spotlight: All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers