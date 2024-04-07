Listen Live
Entertainment

SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024

Published on April 7, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

After months of anticipation, Dreamville Festival returned to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 7. The two-day festival was off to a great start with performances by Domani, Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown and more. Lute, EARTHGANG, and J.I.D. represented for the Dreamville Camp, and the night closed out with performances from 50 Cent and SZA.

Check out some of the day 1 action below, and keep it locked right here for day 2!

(Will Be Updated Regularly)

SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Domani Checking In With DJ Remedy

2. Lute @ Dreamville Fest’s Radio Row

Lute @ Dreamville Fest's Radio Row Source:R1 Digital

3. The Hennessy Experience With Brian Dawson

4. K975’s Big Ron & Ashia Skye

K975's Big Ron & Ashia Skye Source:R1 Digital

5. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

6. The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian Interviewing Lute

The Morning Hustle's Kyle Santillian Interviewing Lute Source:R1 Digital

7. Enjoying the Vibes @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Enjoying the Vibes @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

8. Sexyy Red Fans @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red Fans @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

9. Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024

Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

10. Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024

Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

11. Inside Dreamville Festival 2024

Inside Dreamville Festival 2024 Source:R1 Digital

12. G-Unit Takeover @ Dreamville Fest

13. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024

SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Getty

14. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024

SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Getty

15. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024

SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Getty
More From KYSDC
Trending
15 items
Entertainment

SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024

Entertainment

Amazon Music Returns To Offer Free Livestream to 2024 Dreamville Fest

Music

STREAMED: J. Cole Fires Back At Kendrick Lamar On Surprise “Might Delete Later” Project, Doja Cat Re-ups With “Scarlet 2 CLAUDE” & More

Entertainment

Hustler of the Week: “King of Seamoss” Alexiou Gibson

Entertainment

Financial Literacy and Invest Fest 2024 with EYL, MG The Mortgage Guy & Michael MacDonald

10 items
Music

What’s Beef? Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake (Right Now)

Entertainment

Christian “King” Combs Denies Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations

Entertainment

My First Time: Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close