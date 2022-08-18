DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl [Photos]

Our very own DJ Quicksilva is now a part of the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl! He was honored for his 20+ years of service to the DC community by Ben’s Chili Bowl founder, Virginia Ali. His photo is now placed amongst Urban One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, Donnie Simpson, Russ Parr, our forever president Barack Obama and many other celebrities/public figures who have made their presents at the historic DC establishment in Northwest DC.
Loved ones and DC leaders gathered together to give DJ Quicksilva his flowers on August 17, 2022. Checkout the photos and videos from this event below.
Congrats DJ Quicksilva from your Urban One Family!
SEE MORE PHOTOS:
WKYS 93.9 broadcast live from Ben's Chili Bowl as DJ Quicksilva is honored.
WKYS 93.9 broadcast live from Ben’s Chili Bowl as DJ Quicksilva is honored.
DJ Quicksilva with Ben's Chili Bowl's Founder Virginia Ali
DJ Quicksilva with Ben’s Chili Bowl’s Founder Virginia Ali
Wale speaks at DJ Quicksilva's Hall of Fame celebration At Ben's Chili Bowl
Wale speaks at DJ Quicksilva’s Hall of Fame celebration At Ben’s Chili Bowl
DJ Quicksilva with Dominique Da Diva at Ben's Chili Bowl before DJ QuickSilva gets honored.
DJ Quicksilva with Dominique Da Diva at Ben’s Chili Bowl before DJ QuickSilva gets honored.
DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben's Chili Bowl
DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chili Bowl
DJ Joe Catdaddy provided the vibes at Ben's Chili Bowl as DJ Quicksilva was Honored
DJ Joe Catdaddy provided the vibes at Ben’s Chili Bowl as DJ Quicksilva was Honored
DJ Quicksilva being Honored at Ben's Chilli Bowl aired live on WKYS 93.9 on August 17, 2022
DJ Quicksilva being Honored at Ben’s Chilli Bowl aired live on WKYS 93.9 on August 17, 2022
Radio One VP Kashon Powell Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben's Chili Bowl Celebration
Radio One VP Kashon Powell Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration
9. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl
10. Wale At Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl
11. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl
12. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl
13. Fans Pose At Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl and people of the community came out to show love and support.
The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva live At Ben's Chili Bowl
The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva live At Ben’s Chili Bowl
15. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl and people of the community came out to show love and support.
Virginia Ali At Ben's Chili Bowl
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl
Wale At Ben's Chili Bowl with Barack and Michelle Obama Mural
Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl with Barack and Michelle Obama Mural
Inside Ben's Chili Bowl for DJ Quicksilva's Wall of Fame Celebration
Inside Ben’s Chili Bowl for DJ Quicksilva’s Wall of Fame Celebration
DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben's Chili Bowl Celebration
DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration
The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva broadcast live from Ben's Chili Bowl
The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva broadcast live from Ben’s Chili Bowl
WKYS 93.9 Shirts were given out at Ben's Chili Bowl
WKYS 93.9 Shirts were given out at Ben’s Chili Bowl
DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben's Chili Bowl Celebration
DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration
DJ Quicksilva Gives Acceptance Speech At Ben's Chili Bowl
DJ Quicksilva Gives Acceptance Speech At Ben’s Chili Bowl
Founder Virginia Ali Gives A Speech To Honor DJ Quicksilva At Ben's Chili Bowl
Founder Virginia Ali Gives A Speech To Honor DJ Quicksilva At Ben’s Chili Bowl
The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva broadcast live at Ben's Chili Bowl
The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva broadcast live at Ben’s Chili Bowl
Friends and loved ones spoke about DJ Quicksilva as he was honored At Ben's Chili Bowl
Friends and loved ones spoke about DJ Quicksilva as he was honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl
27. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl
DJ Quicksilva's Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben's Chili Bowl
DJ Quicksilva’s Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl
29. DJ Quicksilva’s Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:Radio One Digital
DJ Quicksilva’s Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl
WKYS 93.9 The Most Hip-Hop and R&B in the DMV!
WKYS 93.9 The Most Hip-Hop and R&B in the DMV!