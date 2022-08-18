HomeQuickSilva Show

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

Source: @jeffondigital / Radio One Digital

Our very own DJ Quicksilva is now a part of the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl! He was honored for his 20+ years of service to the DC community by Ben’s Chili Bowl founder, Virginia Ali. His photo is now placed amongst Urban One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, Donnie Simpson, Russ Parr, our forever president Barack Obama and many other celebrities/public figures who have made their presents at the historic DC establishment in Northwest DC.

Loved ones and DC leaders gathered together to give DJ Quicksilva his flowers on August 17, 2022. Checkout the photos and videos from this event below.

Congrats DJ Quicksilva from your Urban One Family!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE PHOTOS:

1. WKYS 93.9 at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Ben’s Chilli Bowl Source:Radio One Digital @jeffondigital

WKYS 93.9 broadcast live from Ben’s Chili Bowl as DJ Quicksilva is honored.

2. DJ Quicksilva with Ben’s Chili Bowl’s Founder Virginia Ali

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva with Ben’s Chili Bowl’s Founder Virginia Ali

3. Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl with DJ Quicksilva

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

Wale speaks at DJ Quicksilva’s Hall of Fame celebration At Ben’s Chili Bowl 

4. DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chilli Bowl Source:Radio One Digital @jeffondigital

DJ Quicksilva with Dominique Da Diva at Ben’s Chili Bowl before DJ QuickSilva gets honored. 

5. DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chilli Bowl Source:Radio One Digital @jeffondigital

DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chili Bowl

6. DJ Joe Catdaddy at Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Catdaddy at DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chilli Bowl Source:Radio One Digital @jeffondigital

DJ Joe Catdaddy provided the vibes at Ben’s Chili Bowl as DJ Quicksilva was Honored

7. DJ Quicksilva & Dominique Da Diva Broadcast Live at Ben’s Chilli Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored at Ben’s Chilli Bowl Source:Radio One Digital @jeffondigital

DJ Quicksilva being Honored at Ben’s Chilli Bowl aired live on WKYS 93.9 on August 17, 2022

8. Radio One VP Kashon Powell Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

Radio One VP Kashon Powell Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration

9. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl 

10. Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl

Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl 

11. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

12. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl 

13. Fans Pose At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl and people of the community came out to show love and support.

14. Dominique Da Diva Broadcast Live At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva live At Ben’s Chili Bowl

15. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl and people of the community came out to show love and support.

16. Virginia Ali At Ben’s Chili Bowl

Virginia Ali At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

17. Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl

Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

Wale At Ben’s Chili Bowl with Barack and Michelle Obama Mural 

18. Inside Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

Inside Ben’s Chili Bowl for DJ Quicksilva’s Wall of Fame Celebration

19. DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration

20. DJ Quicksilva & Dominique Da Diva At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva broadcast live from Ben’s Chili Bowl 

21. WKYS 93.9 Shirts

WKYS 93.9 Shirts Source:Radio One Digital

WKYS 93.9 Shirts were given out at Ben’s Chili Bowl

22. DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DC Council Member Kenyan McDuffie Speaks at DJ Quicksilva Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration

23. DJ Quicksilva Gives Acceptance Speech At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Gives Acceptance Speech At Ben’s Chili Bowl

24. Virginia Ali Gives A Speech To Honor DJ Quicksilva At Ben’s Chili Bowl

Virginia Ali At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

Founder Virginia Ali Gives A Speech To Honor DJ Quicksilva At Ben’s Chili Bowl

25. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva broadcast live at Ben’s Chili Bowl

26. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

Friends and loved ones spoke about DJ Quicksilva as he was honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl 

27. DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl

28. DJ Quicksilva’s Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva’s Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl

29. DJ Quicksilva’s Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl Source:Radio One Digital

DJ Quicksilva’s Photo Revealed on the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl

30. WKYS 93.9 Shirts

WKYS 93.9 Shirts Source:Radio One Digital

WKYS 93.9 The Most Hip-Hop and R&B in the DMV!

More From KYSDC
Close