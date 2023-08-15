Drake Confronts Male Fan For Wrestling With Woman Who Caught His Sweaty Towel, Social Media Clowns His Gross Groupie Behavior

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake fans are known to be ride or die for the 6 God, but one went too far.

On Saturday night, Drizzy was leaving the stage at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and like a professional athlete, he wiped his face with a towel and then tossed the sweaty towel into the crowd.

A girl caught it, but a man wrestled it away from her. Drake saw the interaction as he continued to walk backstage but stopped in his tracks to confront the man about the towel and demanded he give it back to the girl he threw it to.

“Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?” he asked before promising to rectify the situation with some assistance.

“I’mma send someone up there,” he added before being rushed off stage.

Drake’s string of Los Angeles shows, which he credits as some of the best so far, was also a special moment for his career because it was the first It’s All A Blur tour stop that his son Adonis attended.

He even joked that because his 5-year-old is in the building, the typical bra-throwing segment of the show is canceled.

“I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” the Grammy-winning rapper said. “We’re gonna keep it PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

The request for bras to stay clasped comes weeks after a woman went viral for tossing her 36G-sized bra on stage during a New York tour stop.He read the bra tag, and after realizing the size, he asked that she identify herself immediately. The popularity even led to the girl, Veronica Correia, getting an offer to pose for Playboy, and she discussed the advice he gave her while DM’ing after the viral encounter. “Just to live your amazing life, and people are faceless. They would never really say the negative comments to your face,” she said. Social media roasted the man who tried to wrestle the towel away from the woman. See the reactions below.

