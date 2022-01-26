Happy National Spouses Day: Celebrate With Our Favorite Celeb Couples [Gallery]

Happy National Spouses Day! We celebrate the national holiday today (Jan. 26) with a gallery of our favorite celebrity couples.
The holiday seemingly refers to married couples only, but this day can also be linked to many people who are not married but in a loving union. On this day, we celebrate the bond between two people. Of course, there are more notable days like Valentine’s Day, but this special day intended for spouses allows couples to set aside time to show each other gratitude without capitalism filled candy shaped hearts and over the top romantic gestures.
The observance reminds us to take time for our partners. A moment to be thankful for the fulfilment and security of a long-term relationship while boosting the morale and well-being provided by a spouse. Choose today to show up for your spouse in a caring and loving way. Show them how much you appreciate all the things they do for you and the home.
Who doesn’t love a reason to celebrate love? Because where there is love, there is life.
There are many new and old celebrity relationships that prove love still exists. From relationships like LeBron and Savannah James or Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi, the love is undeniable. #CoupleGoals
To continue the celebration, take a look at a gallery of our favorite celebrity couples on National Spouses Day below.
1. LeBron & Savannah JamesSource:Savannah James
These two are so beautiful together.
2. A$AP Rocky & RihannaSource:wearcorrectt
They are really fly together.
3. Russell & Ciara WilsonSource:Ciara
Like can you two not be so perfect.
4. Jay Z & BeyoncéSource:Beyoncé
It’s the Black love and the Black wealth for us.
5. Dwayne & Gabrielle Union-WadeSource:Gabrielle Union
These two definitely keep their relationship spicy.
6. Cardi B & OffsetSource:Cardi B
Through the ups and the downs, this young couple make it work in the name of love.
7. Barack & Michelle ObamaSource:Michelle Obama
Does it get much better than these two lovebirds?
8. Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Nicole Ari Parker
Talk about a fine couple that prays together. Come on!
9. Idris & Sabrina ElbaSource:Idris Elba
These two are just insanely hot together.
10. Michael B. Jordan & Lori HarveySource:Lori Harvey
We don’t really have to say much. The most wanted people in Hollywood found one another and we stan!