G Herbo Spotted At Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher’s Party While Taina Williams Reportedly Stayed Home With Son

With the Internet buzzing over Moneybagg Yo‘s major stunt fest and gifting his lady Ari Fletcher a custom Rolls-Royce and a lot of Birkin bags, there’s an interesting side plot afoot as well. Ari’s ex-boyfriend G Herbo, who just welcomed home a baby boy with fiance Taina Williams, was present that the Atlanta birthday bash without his romantic partner, and Twitter is all over the mess.

What makes this an especially strange occurrence is that in 2019, Fletcher accused Herbo of viciously beating her and also spread some pretty nasty rumors about his health status among other happenings. The Twitter streets say that while Herbo was out living it up, Taina, who also went big for her man on his birthday while having the favor returned, was at home with their infant son. Those same folks on Twitter claim that the pair also unfollowed each other on social media, adding a new level of spice.

Folks are remarking that Herbo hitting the party is comparable to Safaree visiting Jamaica to party instead of staying home to co-parent with Erica Mena considering they too have a newborn child. However, there is some chatter that seemed to state that there’s no bad blood between Williams or Fletcher, but the unfollowing on social media is still concerning and naturally so.

Of course, the bottom line is everyone who has an opinion about the recent news isn’t an insider nor does anyone need to know what’s happening in the private lives of these celebrities. Still, the talk has to be documented and we’re sharing the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty

