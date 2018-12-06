The 76th Golden Globes nominations are in and Black Hollywood is representing in multiple categories. Regina King landed two nominations for her roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Seven Seconds. Black Panther scored three nominations, including best picture, best original song and best original score.

John David Washington, Mahersala Ali, Donald Glover and more were also nominated. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on Jan. 6.

Golden Globes 2018: All The Black Nominees was originally published on hellobeautiful.com