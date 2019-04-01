Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]

Happy Birthday to all these celebrities born in April!
1. Kid Ink, April 1stSource:Getty
2. Quavo, April 2ndSource:Getty
3. Marvin Gaye, April 2ndSource:Getty
4. Traci Braxton, April 2ndSource:WENN
5. Yoyng M.A., April 3rdSource:Getty
6. Eddie Murphy, April 3rdSource:WENN
7. Paris Jackson, April 3rdSource:WENN
8. Maya Angelou, April 4thSource:WENN
9. Jill Scott, April 4thSource:WENN
10. Kelly Price, April 4thSource:WENN
11. Pharell Williams, April 5thSource:WENN
12. Juicy J, April 5thSource:Getty
13. Jidenna, April 5thSource:Getty
14. Sterling K. Brown, April 5thSource:Getty
15. Greg Mathis, April 5thSource:Getty
16. Christopher Reid, April 5thSource:WENN
17. Billy Dee Williams, April 6thSource:WENN
18. Jackie Chan, April 7thSource:WENN
19. David Otunga, April 7thSource:WENN
20. Billie Holiday, April 7thSource:Getty
21. Dej Loaf, April 8thSource:Getty
22. Skai Jackson, April 8thSource:Getty
23. Jazmine Sullivan, April 9thSource:Getty
24. Keshia Knight-Pulliam, April 9thSource:WENN
25. Shay Mitchell, April 10thSource:WENN
26. Q-Tip, April 10thSource:Getty
27. Babyface, April 10thSource:WENN
28. David Banner, April 11thSource:WENN
29. Claudia Jordan, April 12thSource:WENN
30. David Letterman, April 12thSource:WENN
31. Ty Dolla Sign, April 13thSource:WENN
32. Al Green, April 13thSource:Getty
33. Da Brat, April 14thSource:We TV
34. Jacquees, April 15thSource:Film Magic
35. Karlie Redd, April 15thSource:Getty
36. Akon, April 16thSource:Getty
37. Chance The Rapper, April 16thSource:Getty
38. Martin Lawrence, April 16thSource:Getty
39. Kareem Abdul Jabbar, April 16thSource:Getty
40. Selena, April 16thSource:Getty
41. Tami, April 17thSource:Getty
42. Redman, April 17thSource:Getty
43. Kimberly Elise, April 17thSource:Getty
44. Althea Heart, April 17thSource:Getty
45. Kourtney Kardashian, April 18thSource:WENN
46. America Ferrera, April 18thSource:WENN
47. Amina Buddafly, April 18thSource:Getty
48. Suge Knight, April 19thSource:Miami Herald/TNS/ZUMAPRESS.com
49. Shemar Moore, April 20thSource:Getty
50. Luther Vandross, April 20thSource:Getty
51. Killer Mike, April 20thSource:WENN
52. Terrence J, April 21stSource:WENN
53. Cathy Hughes, April 22ndSource:WENN
54. Machine Gun Kelly, April 22ndSource:Getty
55. DJ Drama, April 22ndSource:Getty
56. Sheri Shepherd, April 22ndSource:Getty Images
57. George Lopez, April 23rdSource:WENN
58. Cedric The Entertainer, April 24thSource:WENN
59. Kehlani, April 24thSource:WENN
60. Hazel-E, April 25thSource:Getty
61. Ella Fitzgerald, April 25thSource:Getty
62. Channing Tatum, April 26thSource:Getty
63. TOO SHORT, April 28thSource:Hot 1079
64. Erica Campbell, April 29thSource:@arturoholmesphotos
65. Master P, April 29thSource:Getty
66. Travis Scott, April 30thSource:WENN
