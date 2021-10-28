Happy Birthday: Reasons We’re Still Obsessed With Frank Ocean Even Though He Hasn’t Released A Project In Years

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday, Frank Ocean! One of our favorite Scorpios turns 34 years old today. The mysterious R&B singer hasn’t released a full body of work since Blonde and Endless in 2016. Yet, fans are just as obsessed with Frank Ocean like it’s the first day we heard Nostalgia, Ultra.

Ocean’s last official music release was the double A-side single “Dear April” and “Cayendo” back in April 2020. Fans were grateful to hear the singer’s angelic voice again that they didn’t bother to ask when a full body of work would be released. Somehow, the four projects he has released since 2011 have become global treasures for fans to hold onto for years to come. No one questions an artist like Frank when he doesn’t make new music. Fans just cherish his discography and repeatedly blast his timeless music like Channel Orange as if it is 2012 all over again.

Frank gifted us with music that will last a lifetime, and he is set to headline Coachella (for real this time) in 2023. A live performance is something to look forward to from the talented singer and songwriter. Surely, a creative being like Frank is working on something for himself or someone else. When that music could or would ever be released to the public is another question.

The mysterious artist is undoubtedly a Scorpio with his profound thoughts, secretive nature and passionate lyrics. Scorpios often step away from the public eye to nestle in their own shells, which is Ocean’s favorite thing to do. While we may not hear from Frank, we are equally just as obsessed with him since his music was introduced to the world.

Here’s why we are still obsessed Frank Ocean:

