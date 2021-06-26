93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After a year in quarantine, outside is finally opening back up full force. As more start to get vaccinated, and coronavirus cases are decreasing, people are becoming warmed up to stepping out into the new normal and start living again. For some, the “new normal” looks like going out with your mask on and staying six feet away and for others, it’s taking that risk and living life like it’s 2019.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Whether you’re keeping your mask on or feeling like Future and taking the mask off, music tours and festivals are back in action throughout the rest of the year. Some festivals like Coachella have canceled until the next year to see the climate of the world but others like Chicago’s Lolapoolza & the DMV’s Broccoli City Festival are continuing on this year.

Since the CDC has suggested that if you’re fully vaccinated you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic, the summer has been booming with activities all over the country.

If you’ve gotten a late start to planning your summer, we’ve got you covered for the hottest hip-hop concerts and festivals happening the rest of this year! Check out the entire list below!

SEE ALSO:

Omarion Confirms The Millennium Tour 2021 Will Return This Fall

J. Cole Announces ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21 Savage

We Outside: 12 Hip Hop Tours & Festivals You Should Attend This Year was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com