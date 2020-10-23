Hoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Pinched With RICO Charges, Twitter Reacts

Hoodrich Pablo Juan, a rapper once connected to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 Records, has allegedly been arrested on RICO charges in Georgia. While details are scant, the reaction on Twitter suggests that the “We Don’t Luv Em” rapper has had a string of bad luck over the course of his career.

Using what information that does exist, it appears that the 31-year-old artist born Sterling Pennix was slapped with the charges on RICO in a town outside of Atlanta. Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been dogged by rumors of being robbed or beaten at several junctures over the past few years although he’s denied some of the claims.

As details form, we’ll be back for further details. For now, check out the reaction from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

