Hottest NBA Players To Watch In The 2025–2026 Season

Published on October 12, 2025

Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns

Source: Zhizhao Wu / Getty

The 2025–2026 NBA season is heating up and not just because of the game highlights. This year’s roster is stacked with some of the league’s finest talent who are bringing both skill and style to the court. These athletes are dominating timelines, highlight reels, and fashion blogs alike.

Whether you’re watching for the game or the glow-up, here are the hottest NBA players to keep your eyes on this season!

1. Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder

2. Cam Whitmore

Washington Wizards

3. Josh Hart

New York Knicks

4. Tolu Smith III

Detroit Pistons

5. Lonzo Ball

Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Jose Alvarado

New Orleans Pelicans

7. Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

8. Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

10. Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

11. Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers

12. Sharife Cooper

Washington Wizards

13. RJ Davis

Los Angeles Lakers

14. Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers

15. Robert Dillingham

Minnesota Timberwolves

16. Tre Mann

Charlotte Hornets

17. LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets

18. Kobe Bufkin

Brooklyn Nets

19. DaRon Holmes II

Denver Nuggets

20. Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers

21. jaylon tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers

22. Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

23. De’Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs

24. Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks

25. Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers

26. Dominique Clifford

Sacramento Kings

27. Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans

28. Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks

29. Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors

30. Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets

31. Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns

32. Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

33. Norman Powell

Miami Heat

34. Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers

35. Terry Rozier

Miami Heat

36. Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic

37. Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

38. Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors

39. Alperen Şengün

Houston Rockets

40. Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks

41. LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers

42. Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers

43. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

44. Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls

45. Dennis Smith Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

