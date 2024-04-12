5 Reasons Why Sanaa Lathan Is The Ambassador For Ageless Beauty

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Sanaa Lathan is not just a talented actress; she’s a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. With her captivating performances in films like The Best Man and Nappily Ever After, the New York native showcases an unwavering dedication to her craft. She has undoubtedly earned her place as one of Hollywood’s most respected and admired figures.

Through it all, Lathan, 52, exudes style, charm, and radiant beauty. Her timeless elegance and natural grace stand as a beacon of authenticity in an industry often overshadowed by superficiality.

Here are five reasons why Sanaa Lathan continues to age like fine wine.

Sanaa Lathan has a good skincare routine.

Whether flaunting her rich melanin and curves in a black bathing suit or walking down the red carpet in an elegant ensemble, Lathan’s glowing skin and ageless beauty always captivate onlookers.

During a 2021 interview with Glamour, the Love & Basketball star revealed that organic canola oil is a secret component of her daily skincare routine.

“It’s on Amazon, and it’s called Camellia. It’s from Sweet Essentials, and it’s $13.99. I have it all over my house; throughout the day, I put it on my face, and it’s so silky. It makes your skin so supple and moisturized. I love it,” the actress said.

According to 21Ninety, Lathan also loves hopping into the sauna and taking a cold 15-minute shower afterward to help promote clear skin and reduce muscle tension and inflammation in the body.

