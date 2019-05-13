is a beautiful day. Not only do we get to celebrate the women who brought us into this world, but we also reflect on our friends and family who have raised others we love. While it can also be a sad day for some whose mothers are no longer here, it serves as a reminiscent day. Mother’s Day
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Below is a look at how some of your favorite celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day and paid tribute to themselves as mothers and the moms in their lives.
How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Mother’s Day 2019 [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1.
View this post on Instagram
Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️
A post shared by
Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on May 12, 2019 at 6:00am PDT
2.
24.
View this post on Instagram
Me n Momma MYRA way back 😂 Happy Birthday n Mothers Day my beautiful Queen! To all moms, I feel your job is more important/influential than the Presidents because not only do you birth the future, when the outside world is closed off you have the influence to mold your kid to a lover, a leader, a hater, whatever you decide to project on them. Thanks for always telling I can do it when I thought I couldn’t, for spending your last dollars on MY Dream, introducing me to all the self help books I read that have shifted my life, introducing me to meditation when I was 17, etc. you’ve seen the world break me down, and you taught me to always stand back up with love, and in the end Love is the answer! There’s no word for how much I love you gurl ❤️👑
A post shared by
BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on May 12, 2019 at 9:56pm PDT