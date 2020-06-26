Hypebeast Alert: The NIGO x Virgil Abloh LV² Collection Has Been Revealed

Two of the biggest names in fashion are coming together in the name of breaking down boundaries. A new drop is on the way that is sure to have streetwear lovers all in their feelings.

As spotted on Hypebeast the much anticipated NIGO x Virgil Abloh LV² Collection is finally here. Originally announced in December 2019 the two long time friends have joined forces with a goal of bringing some new life to Louis Vuitton’s apparel and accessories. The collaboration is historic for many reasons as this is the first-ever collaboration for Abloh at the fashion house. This first part of a two-part release seemingly fuses streetwear and high fashion in a thoughtful manner.

It features plenty of ready-to-wear pieces jackets, trousers, shirts and hats. Denim also plays a major part throughout the collection in different shades and patchworks. As expected their leather goods also make an appearance including their Keepall Badouliere 50 and Campus Backpack. Nigo also influences the vibes by incorporating a duck throughout that speaks to his HUMAN MADE brand. Additionally all the items incorporate LV’s signature Monogram and Damier patterns.

You can view the rest of the collection below. As expected these tags are not cheap to pop so spend your coins wisely during this recession.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

