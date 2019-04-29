A list of actors and actresses who became stars after starring in John Singleton’s films.

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Cuba Gooding Jr. Source:Getty Cuba’s acting career began in 1986 but it wasn’t until his role as “Tre” in “Boyz n The Hood” where we learned that this young man was destined to be a leading man and his acting chops were going to make him millions in some of the most famous (and infamous) movies of all time.

2. Ludacris Source:Getty Before “2 Fast 2 Furious”, Ludacris was just throwing bows’ and appearing in video shorts. This small role ended up landing him as a regular in one of the highest grossing movie franchises of all time.

3. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty If you’ve heard Taraji’s story, you know that she was on her grind for a while before she landed her first major role as Yvette in John Singleton’s “Baby Boy.” Now she’s one of the most beloved Black actresses in Hollywood.

4. Michael Rapaport God Bless this guy.

John Singleton Damn.

Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous

Gave so many people there Big Breaks.

What a nice loyal guy he was.#johnsingleton

Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning pic.twitter.com/c2xSCXfg2C — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019

5. Nia Long Source:Getty Hands down, Nia Long was the it-girl in the 90s. It seemed like she was either charming us or breaking hearts in every movie and TV show but it all started with her first major role as Brandi in “Boyz n The Hood.”

6. Tyrese Source:Getty You may have known Tyrese from singing on the back of the bus in that Coca Cola commercial or you could have caught him that one time on “Moesha” but his first major role was in “Baby Boy”….and you know where that led him.

7. Ice Cube Source:Getty We can’t help but think that Cube’s role as “Doughboy” is the foundation for what started a surprisingly long acting career for the rapper.

8. Joe Torry Source:Joe Torry Everyone remembers “Chicago” from “Poetic Justice”!!!!

9. Morris Chestnut Source:Getty Morris Chestnut will forever be tied to the role of “Ricky” in “Boyz n The Hood”. Ricky’s death scene is one of the most tragic scenes in all of cinema and the heartbreaking story line was the beginning of Chestnut’s long career.