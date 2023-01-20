Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jan 16 – Jan 20):

1. Malik Baptiste ft. Snoh Aalegra – All You Need To Know Source:malikbaptiste GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single “All You Need To Know,” featuring GRAMMY nominated, Iranian Swedish-born singer Snoh Aalegra. The track tightly packages Baptiste’s upbringing in Texas and the singular experiences that shaped him into the genre-defying talent he is today. Aalegra amplifies the thumping beat with her soulful groove, paying respect to his city as she sings, “I’ll be loving you always, that’s all you need to know.” Of the single, Malik shared, “When I left home, I did so quietly and without many updates on why or what I’ve been up to. Relaying this message of love through Snoh, I’ve set out to reconnect with my loved ones and propel myself forward into goals I’ve set for myself.” “All You Need To Know” follows the multi-hyphenate’s 2020 collection of demos Spectrum, which first debuted his talents as a soloist following extensive credits as a producer. In 2019, Baptiste was honored with a GRAMMY award for his work on Ariana Grande’s Sweetener, with production credits on “Better Off.” He also lent a hand to several Dreamville artists, including J.I.D. and Earthgang. As he continues to create varying sonic playgrounds under the guidance of the legendary producer No I.D., Baptiste has plenty more to offer in 2023.

2. Masego – You Never Visit Me Source:masego Masego shared the official video for his new single, “You Never Visit Me.” The GRAMMY-nominated artist shot the video in Brazil with director Malison Soares. While Masegosavors all that the lush, tropical environment has to offer – the stunning coastline, the cobblestone alleys, gathering with friends to eat, ride motorcycles and party – he still yearns for a lover that may never return. “You Never Visit Me” will be on Masego’s forthcoming album.

3. Jay Bezzy ft. Eli Gross – Look At Me Source:officialjaybezzy_ Winners Circle Entertainment artist Jay Bezzy shares his new single “Look At Me,” released via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records, produced by Great John. Last year, Jay Bezzy was introduced as a new signing to Winners Circle Entertainment on the track “F**k Love.” HNHH described the debut single as a “vulnerable take on love and heartbreak.” He followed up the release with “Overseas” featuring featuring Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. The track starts off with soft guitar strings as the three rappers showcase the range and talent between them. Earlier this summer, he released “One Night” which highlights Bezzy’s charming melodies and romantic lyricism. On his latest release, “Secrets,” Bezzy shows off stylish bars and unexpected melodies. Stay tuned for more from Jay Bezzy and the rest of Winners Circle Entertainment.

4. OneShotAce ft. Benny The Butcher Source:oneshotace OneShotAce is a rising new artist from Boston, MA, one who offers tremendous versatility, as he incorporates pain music and drill music with a style uniquely his own. After releasing, Big Pressure, at the end of 2022, which featured collaborations with Rowdy Rebel, Sheff G and Millyz, OneShotAce has announced the deluxe edition of Big Pressure, which will be released on 1-27-23. With that announcement, Ace also released “Resonate,” featuring Benny The Butcher. “Resonate” is produced by Harry Fraud.

5. Nems ft. Ghostface Killah Source:nems_fyl “Bing Bong,” NEMS is back with a new video featuring Ghostface Killah “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me.” In 2022, NEMS broke through in a major way; social media sensation, securing brand deals with Puma and Monster Energy Drink, launching his own Podcast, Outside With Gorilla NEMS, which airs on the Revolt Podcast Network, he completed Seasons three and four of The Crew League Basketball and appeared on three episodes of Wild N’ Out. NEMS closed out 2022 with a bang as well, specifically, his bucket list collaboration with Ghostface “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me,” which was released in December. Now, they return with a new video for the single which you can view below. “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me” is taken from NEMS forthcoming collaborative album, Rise Of The Silverback, with Scram Jones which will be released in the 1Q of 2023.

6. Libianca – People Source:iamlibianca Rising singer-songwriter Libianca releases the official video for her breakout global hit single “People” via 5K Records/Sony Music Entertainment UK/RCA Records.Libianca stars in the emotive video that brings to life the sentiments that many around the world have related to. Since releasing “People” last month the track currently has over 50 million streams worldwide across all platforms, is #72 on Spotify Global chart and has over 700k TikTok creations. The single has also garnered a spot on Spotify’s coveted Today’s Top Hits playlist, is currently Top 5 on the Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs Chart at #2 in addition to being #1on Spotify’s Daily Viral Songs Global Chart for 8 days straight. The sultry dulcet tones of the 22-year-old singer-songwriter sit layered against the mesmerizing stripped back, Afrobeat tinged production. The beautiful ballad sees Libianca explore how she navigates anxiety and depression through her vices. Describing the making of the song, Libianca notes: “I was going through a lot during Thanksgiving week and felt so unseen – nobody noticed what was going on. I remembered thinking, I have to stay consistent with my content on social media, so I can’t afford to sit around in my emotions right now. So I walked past my room to the studio, found a beat and recorded it.” Growing up between Cameroon and Minnesota, Libianca melds the sounds of her childhood, to create her own Afro-Pop leaning sound that is heard across her music.

7. 2K Baby – Mood Swings Source:2kbaby Louisville’s 2KBABY unleashes new single “Mood Swings,” out today via Masked Records / Warner Records. Showcasing his rapid-fire flow and charismatic singing, the catchy track continues his 2023 run ahead of his upcoming project, Scared 2 Love arriving on Feb 3rd. Despite what a title like “Mood Swings” may suggest, the song has a decidedly optimistic outlook. 2KBABY sings over minimal percussion and emotional chords with a distinct sense of world weariness which makes its celebratory, melodic moments all the sweeter. “Mood Swings” comes hot on the heels of “Don’t Love Me Now,” a somber, introspective moment featuring buzzing singer charlieonafriday. Both tracks are taken from the rapper’s forthcoming project, Scared 2 Love. While 2023 has only just begun, 2KBABY is looking to outdo his breakout 2022, which boasted the release of the hit singles “Stand Love,” “Rain” and “LA Nights.” Those tracks followed a successful 2021, capped off by the full-length project First Quarter. To date, he’s garnered praise from a host of tastemaking outlets, including Pitchfork, Complex, The FADER, UPROXX, and more.