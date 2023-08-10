93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like things are not looking too good for Iggy Azalea.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the “Fancy” rapper was one of many individuals that submitted letters of support for Tory Lanez during his sentence hearing.

Azalea, who was rumored to have had a relationship with the “Say It” artist, asked Judge David Herriford to give Tory a sentence that was “transformational, not life destroying.”

Tory would ultimately get 10 years (with credit for time served) for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

In a since-deleted Twitter (X) post, Iggy claimed that her letter wasn’t showing support for Tory.

“I don’t ‘support’ anyone,” she wrote. “The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.”

Well, legal journalist Meghann Cuniff (a.k.a. Meghann Thee Reporter) has been following the trial since day one. Because of that, she happened to have receipts… and one receipt is the actual letter that “Iggy Iggz” sent.

As posted on the Legal Affairs and Trials website, Iggy wrote, “Daystar Peterson is not the pest you’ve heard about, he’s a gardener. He helps others bloom.”

She added that she and her team would “employ him without hesitation” as an executive producer on her next album after his release. That is… if he’s not deported by then.

Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS] was originally published on hiphopnc.com