Ignorant Racist Twitter Gets Mocked For Nike Colin Kaepernick “Boycott” #JustDoIt

Nike is looking very woke today (Sept. 3). Colin Kaepernick revealed that the brand has made him the face of its 30th anniversary Just Do It campaign.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The still a free agent because the NFL is racist quarterback will be appearing in ads that say, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”

While there are plenty of people bigging up Nike for aligning on the side of righteousness, freedom of speech and the peaceful protest of racism, there are those who think the Swoosh made the wrong move. The former are laughing at the latter as they burn their Nikes and claim allegiance to other brands.

By the way, defacing something you already paid money for is not a boycott. So, good luck with that.

Peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.

