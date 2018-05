Grace Jones turns 70-years old today and needless to say, she doesn’t get the credit she deserves.

Folks went from making fun of her looks to jacking her style — all the way down to the haircut. In honor of the queen’s big day, check out these stars that were clearly inspired by Grace’s style.

Imitation Situation: 8 Stars Inspired By Grace Jones’ IDGAF Style was originally published on globalgrind.com