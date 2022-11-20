Jason David Frank, The Legendary Green Power Ranger Passes Away At 49 From Suicide

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jason David Frank, aka Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, has died. He was 49. TMZ confirmed the actor and martial artist died as a result of suicide.

Franks rep Justine Hunt reached out to the celebrity gossip site confirming his passing.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Frank became a popular fixture on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers when he first arrived as Tommy Oliver.

Tommy became an instant hit with fans and honestly made it cool to root for the bad guy during his introduction during the Green With Evil saga that spanned multiple episodes.

Before becoming one of the leaders of the Power Rangers, he was a thorn in their sides for numerous episodes giving superpowered teenagers fits.

He would eventually leave Rita Repulsa’s gang and join Zordon’s crew of good guys but would subsequently lose his powers. He became so popular during his run that they brought him back as the White Ranger.

Jason David Frank’s Tommy Oliver would become one of the most consistent presences in the Power Rangers franchise. He also morphed into the Black and Red Rangers through various iterations of the popular show. He would also star in four Mighty Morphin Power Rangers films.

Frank was also an accomplished martial artist. He was an 8th-degree black belt and was inducted into the Black Belt Hall of Fame. He also tried his hand at MMA. Frank was 3-0 during his amateur career and 1-0 during his short professional career.

Fans React To News of Jason David Frank’s Death

If you need any indication of Frank’s popularity, look no further than social media reactions to the news. There is no denying how beloved the character of Tommy Oliver was with Power Ranger fans.

“Woke up to the Jason David Frank news. So sad. I remember running home to watch the Green With Evil saga because Tommy the Green Ranger was that dude. The man was dedicated to the role and brought us joy,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Rest in peace Jason David Frank Just talking to you a few weeks back… This is heartbreaking My condolences to the family….” artist Boss Logic wrote in a tweet.

Jason David Frank is survived by his four children.

You can see more reactions to the tragic news in the gallery below.

*If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.*

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Jason David Frank, The Legendary Green Power Ranger Passes Away At 49 From Suicide was originally published on cassiuslife.com