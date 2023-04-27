93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It was reported early Thursday morning by TMZ that Jerry Springer sadly passed away at the age of 79.

Springer known as one of the most influential yet controversial television figures hosted the syndicated talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show” for 27 years.

Debuting in 1991, fans loved to tune in to see which guests would grace the screen day after day until the show officially went off-air in 2018.

As we keep the family in our thoughts, keep scrolling for some of the best moments of Jerry Springer.

Jerry Springer Dead at 79

RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts was originally published on 92q.com