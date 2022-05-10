93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter Reacts To Jesse Williams Nude Performance On Broadway

In case you’re not in tune with the happenings of the Twitterverse, former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, 40, landed a role in the Broadway play “Take Me Out,” which tells the story of a gay baseball player grappling with the decision to come out to his peers and the press. On the same day he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, a sneaky member of the audience decided to leak the full frontal footage from one of Jesse’s shower scenes.

All spectators are required to place their phones and smart devices in a sealed Yondr case before the show “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” according to the New York Post. Naturally, Twitter has had a field day and the footage has spread across social media.

Back in 2017, Jesse was similarly in viral news due to his messy divorce from estranged wife, Aryn-Drake Lee, and custody battle. Since then, the fan-favorite heartthrob hubby turned celebrity bachelor has been rumored to have dated the likes of many including Minka Kelly and Taylor Rooks, and was most recently split from a relationship with Zola star Taylour Paige. Now, he’s making more headlines, but instead of his outstanding performance, the topic of discussion is what lies below. Williams had recently revealed that he was “terrified” of putting his body on display for the show,

“but then I noted that that was what I asked God for, I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable.”

You can be honest, have you peeped the naughty leaked footage? Well, if not, here is how Twitter is reacting!

Bare On Broadway: Twitter Reacts To Jesse Williams Nude Performance In “Take Me Out” was originally published on globalgrind.com