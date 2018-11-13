If you listen to Jill Scott’s music, you are well aware of her overly sexual nature. Her songs are laced with love scenes that send you on an audible journey. The audio turned visual when Jill displayed her oral technique at a recent show and the Internet is going nuts. *pun intended*

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get a hold of the video and send it to the top of the trending list on Twitter.

Keep scrolling to see the best #BlackTwitter reactions.

Jill Scott Shows Off Her Impressive Oral Skills, Leaves #BlackTwitter Shooketh was originally published on hellobeautiful.com