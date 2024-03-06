93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Majors and his “Coretta Scott King,” aka Meagan Good, made their red carpet debut following his conviction. The two actors, now lovebirds, stepped out as a couple to attend the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon at the Los Angeles Athletic Club over the weekend.

The two officially became an item in May 2023, with Good supporting her man during his high-profile trial and proudly standing by the former Marvel Studios star even after eventually learning his fate.

The couple looked happy together, with Majors sticking to his unusual style. He wore a blue button-down shirt tucked under a navy sweater, a full-length gray coat, black pants, and his signature beret.

On the other hand, Meagan Good was beaming, wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder cut-out dress that showed off her fantastic physique.

X Users Continue To Clown Majors’ Style & Ain’t Feeling The Majors/Good Coupledom

The event marked the first time Majors publicly hit the scene since he was found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment, which led to him losing multiple bags, including movie roles, and his job as Kang The Conqueror in the MCU.

Still, he has his queen by his side, but social media isn’t taking their feet off his neck and are relentlessly clowning his “unique” taste in fashion.

“He’s dressed like Rerun, Inspector Gadget, and Robert Townsend all rolled into one,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another X user questioned if Meagan Good is feeling head over heels for Majors after the Creed III star said the couple is “in love,” writing in a post, “But did she say that.”

LOL

You can see more reactions to couple’s official red carpet debut and Majors’ fit catching flack in the gallery below.

Jonathan Majors & His “Coretta,” aka Meagan Good, Make Red Carpet Debut, X Users Clown His Drip was originally published on cassiuslife.com