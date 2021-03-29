Joyner Lucas, Nick Young + More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response

Lil Nas X video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” dropped on Friday (Mar.26), but folks still can’t seem to stop talking about it.
Whether it be Lil Nas X giving Satan himself a lapdance he will never forget or the “Satan Shoes” that came and immediately went, the bible-clutching brigade is BIG MAD, and Lil Nas X could care less. All weekend long, the expert social media troll has been clapping back at people who fixed their lips and fingers to judge him for the music video, but the man was fully prepared. He expressed as much in a tweet, pointing out that the song’s rollout and controversial video was nine months in the making.
i had 9 months to plan this rollout. y’all are not gonna win bro.
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
Many of the complaints zero in on incorporating the prince of darkness in the video, and Lil Nas X, who crafted “Old Town Road,” the song the kids around the globe loved, would drop a video many parents don’t want their children watching. Rapper Joyner Lucas chimed in a tweet saying, “I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand “old town road” is every kids anthem. Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh.”
https://twitter.com/JoynerLucas/status/1376309410834829312?s=20
The issue with Lucas’s tweet is “Old Town Road” at its core is not a “kid’s anthem,” and you can easily discern that just by breaking down the lyrics as one Twitter used did in response to Joyner Lucas’s lame assessment.
Lyrics in Old Town Road:
"Riding on a tractor
Lean all in my bladder
Cheated on my baby
You can go and ask her
My life is a movie
Bull riding and boobies"
What parent is letting this be a "kids anthem" lol
— Dennis Ex Machina (@DennisExMachina) March 29, 2021
Lil Nas X also had to point out to Lucas that “Old Town Road” is not a kid’s song either referring to his lyrics where he rapped about drinking lean and adultery.
i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
Lucas wasn’t the only one with a knee-jerk reaction to the song, unemployed baller Nick “Swaggy P” Young said in a tweet his kids would no longer be allowed to listen to “Old Town Road.” He even claimed he would stop rocking with Nike because of the MSCHF collaboration with Lil Nas X featuring a drop of blood in them. Lil Nas X responded to his tweet, telling Young his kids should be listening to “Call Me By Your Name” because “Old Town Road” is old news now.
they shouldn’t be playing old town road anyway, we streaming call me by your name now 😌 https://t.co/jt6vr8KUbA
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021
Young has also since apologized, blaming his initial tweet on being “hacked.”
I dnt want know SMOKE! imma say it first I AM SORRY @LilNasX I HOPE y’all believe in that kinda thing forgiveness … these Hackers keep getting me they need to stop
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021
If you scrolled through Lil Nas X’s Twitter timeline, you would see nothing but clever clap backs at people calling him out for the video.
Lil Nas X really choose violence on a Holy Sunday….. as he should 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c3Rwqotd61
— . (@IovelsX) March 29, 2021
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” currently has over 30 million views and over 1 million likes. It’s clear Lil Nas X knows what the hell he is doing.
You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
